Section of FDC leaders want party election body disbanded

A section of the Forum for Democratic Change Party leaders has called for the disbandment of the party's Electoral Commission before internal elections are held. The disgruntled leaders, who are members of the National Executive Committee, claim that the Toterebuka Bamwenda-led Electoral Commission has organized elections contrary to the June 16th resolutions of the National Executive Committee that suspended the polling exercise over internal conflicts within the party. The wrangles were triggered by alleged suspicious campaign money, which a section of FDC leaders claim, could have originated from the State House. The allegations have, however, been dismissed as baseless and bogus by a committee of party elders, whose findings were released last week during a National Committee meeting.