Second women leaders’ forum held in Kampala

The 2nd Women Leaders forum under the theme "Consolidating the gains for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment to Advance the women's agenda in Uganda." has urged women leaders and women present at the forum to identify and agree that the gains are upheld and emerging issues addressed. Among the issues highlighted earlier today are social cultural norms, the cost of living crisis, and the consequences of the covid 19 and climate change among others that are holding women back from achieving gender equality and women's empowerment.