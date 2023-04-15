Second Ugandan minister arrested in rare graft case

By AFP More by this Author

Ugandan state minister for finance Amos Lugoloobi has been arrested for allegedly stealing metal roofing sheets destined for a poor and restive region, police said Saturday.

The sheets of corrugated iron roofing were earmarked for low-cost housing in Karamoja, an underdeveloped and lawless region in northwest Uganda bordering Kenya and South Sudan.

Mary Goretti Kitutu, the minister responsible for Karamoja and its development, and her brother were charged over the case on April 4.

"Following the ongoing investigations in the alleged theft and diversion of iron sheets meant for Karamoja region, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions sanctioned criminal charges against honourable Amos Lugoloobi, the minister of state finance, planning and economic development," Fred Enanga, Uganda's police spokesman told AFP.

"Minister Lugoloobi was subsequently arrested ... and (is) currently detained ... pending court appearance".

According to police, over 10 government ministers, 31 MPs and 13 government officials are being probed in the case.

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said the charges against Kitutu were "a smokescreen" and accused the government of long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni of far worse.

"The whole of Museveni's cabinet, including himself, are supposed to be in prison over corruption," said Wine, a musician turned presidential contender whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.

"We can't celebrate a charge on iron sheets when billions of dollars are embezzled by government officials."