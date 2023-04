Schools ask that Kiswahili language be taught in primary schools

The East African Kiswahili Association is calling on the government to support compulsory teaching of the language in primary and secondary schools if the language is to be taught effectively. Dr. Aidah Mutenyo, the chairperson East Africa Kiswahili association and a lecturer at Kabale University, said that there is a need for the education sector to consider examining the Kiswahili language in primary schools.