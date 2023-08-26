School heads tipped on administration, communication

Guidance has been extended to school headteachers and their deputies, aiming to enhance leadership and managerial skills for more effective administration of their educational establishments. This comprehensive retooling effort emphasized essential areas such as conflict resolution, adept institutional change, crisis management, and resource mobilization. Organized by K&K Policy Management Consultancy, a key player in the private education sector, this retraining initiative addresses critical challenges that have confronted school management, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdown.