School for vulnerable youths celebrates 24 years of transformation

A school founded by religious leaders, initially established as a home for street-connected children, orphans, and other vulnerable youths, has served as a transformation center for these youngsters for the past 24 years, helping them reintegrate into society as responsible citizens. In its early years, the school faced resistance from the local community, as some residents feared that enrolling their children alongside former street-connected youths might have negative consequences. However, over time, the institution, located in Mulawa, Kira Municipality, has gained recognition for its impact. It continues to operate with the support of well-wishers, ensuring that children from disadvantaged backgrounds receive education, guidance, and opportunities for a better future.