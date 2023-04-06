Scanner break down causes delays at Katuna border

About fifty cargo trucks from Rwanda are stuck on the Ugandan side of the Katuna border following the breakdown of the Cargo scanner. Samuel Serwanga Bunkeddeko chairperson of clearing Agents at Katuna border says the cargo scanners are usually affected during heavy downpours in the rainy season. Uganda Revenue Authority says the Authority dispatched technical experts to repair the cargo scanner. The cargo scanner was installed in 2019 to speed up the clearance of cargo trucks and containers without necessarily offloading them.