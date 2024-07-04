Sarah Namulondo faces eviction from makeshift home amid son's health struggles

Sarah Namulondo, a 30-year-old mother of four, is facing imminent eviction from her unusual double-storied makeshift home in Kampala. The structure, accessed by a wooden ladder, was provided to her by a Good Samaritan after her husband abandoned her due to their youngest child's hydrocephalus condition.

Namulondo, who survives by washing clothes for income, has been living in the makeshift building for two years. The living conditions are dire, with the roof leaking when it rains and safety concerns arising from the ladder access.

Her financial struggles have forced her to send her 13-year-old daughter to work as a house help, despite two of her children attending school. Her youngest son, aged 1 year and 8 months, requires medical attention for hydrocephalus, but she lacks the means to cover transportation costs to the specialized hospital in Mbale.

With less than 20 days left before eviction, Namulondo is now contemplating borrowing money from money lenders to secure a new home. She plans to repay the loan using her earnings from washing clothes, despite the uncertain nature of her income.

Namulondo's plight underscores the challenges faced by many in similar circumstances in Uganda, where access to adequate housing and healthcare remains a significant issue.