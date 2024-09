Sarah Mateke laid to rest

The body of Sarah Mateke, the late State Minister for Defence and Kisoro District Woman MP, has been laid to rest in Bugahe Nyakabinjo, Kisoro District. Mateke passed away on Saturday. The burial was attended by various ministers, MPs, and government officials, as well as district leaders from Kigezi, residents, and mourners from neighboring DRC and Rwanda. Vice President Jessica Alupo represented President Museveni at the ceremony.