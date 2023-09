Sapiny community in Sebei elect new cultural leader

Veteran journalist Peter Swilkay Kissa has been elected as the new cultural leader of the Sebei sub-region. The region is made up of three districts including Kapchorwa, Bukwo, and Kween. Sebei sub-region has been looking for a cultural leader for a decade. Swilkay Kissa says his priority is to unite the sapiens people and work towards improving the livelihoods of the locals in the Sebei sub-region.