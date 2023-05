SANYU BABIES HOME: Looking at the 94 years of caring for the abandoned

It is hard to tell, just from looking, but Sanyu Babies' home has been a home for the abandoned for the last 94 years. Many abandoned babies are rehabilitated and later integrated back into the community, and occasionally offered for adoption. We spoke to two key stakeholders of the home about the journey of Sanyu babies home, right from its inception in 1929.