Sanitation project launched in Kampala to benefit 2.4 million people

About 2.4 million people are set to benefit from a 5.6 billion dollar sanitation project that seeks to raise awareness on participating in interventions aimed at promoting a clean and healthy environment. This would reduce the disease burden, which is mainly due to poor sanitation. Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng announced the plan during the launch of the sanitation week in Kampala.