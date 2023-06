Sam Engola Okello Junior pledges to continue father's legacy in Oyam North

The National Resistance Movement flagbearer in the Oyam North race Sam Engola Okello junior has promised to see through his father's legacy of spurring development there. The party flag bearer for Oyam North Constituency beat Dorothy Amolo in a snap by-election there and has promised to find his way towards working with her in winning the by-elections scheduled for July.