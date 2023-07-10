Sabiny youth attempt to create new district without consent raises concerns

A group of people under an organisation known as Sabiny Youth Land Claimants Association have allegedly attempted to create a new district called Chebutuyi out of Kween district, without the knowledge of district leaders. The group has been collecting money from over 8000 people to allocate them land in the district that will supposedly be located between Kween and Sironko. NTV recently visited the area and now brings you this story.