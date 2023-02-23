S5 selection process starts, schools raise cut-off points

A number of schools have raised the entry points for Senior Five which has mostly been attributed to improved performance in last year's Uganda Certificate of Education Examinations. This was revealed during the selection process which began today in Kampala. Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports Ketty Lamaro has restated that schools must not raise their fees and that the ministry is gathering evidence on institutions that have violated this instruction.