s.4 candidates begin finals next week

Officials of the Uganda National Examinations Board Exams have asked school administrators to ensure that candidates are ready to write their final exams this year. According to Dan Odong, the Executive Secretary of UNEB, whereas the board will be willing to review any incidence of candidates arriving late for their exams, it will not be a routine to accept late coming. S.4 candidates are scheduled to start writing their final exams on Monday next week.