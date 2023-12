Rwenzururu King demands resettlement after prison release

Omusinga wa Rwenzururu, Charles Wesley Mumbere Iremangoma, urges the government to resettle him and his royal guards seven years after their release from prison. The extended custody period has deprived them of sustaining their families. Mumbere and his 217 royal guards were arrested in November 2016 and released in June this year after charges were dropped.