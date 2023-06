Rwenzururu awaits return of Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere

The people of the Rwenzururu kingdom are eager to embrace their cultural leader, Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere when he returns home. This after the Director of Public Prosecutions dropped all charges against him and 217 others on Tuesday. This week NTV visited the palace, previously inhabited by the Omusinga, to see what remains of it after the 2016 attack.