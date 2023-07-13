Rwenzori leaders call for true decentralisation

Political heads from the Rwenzori region have asked Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to allow the decentralization of works to allow local government to implement and account for projects within their districts. The call by leaders from the Rwenzori region follows the return of 80 billion Uganda shillings by districts of Kasese, Bunyangabu, Bundibugyo, Ntoroko, Kabarole, Kyenjojo, Kitagwenga, Kamwenge, Kyegegwa and Fort Portal City to the treasury. On her part Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja urged the leaders to be more security cautious following the attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School Mpondwe that saw a number of students killed by the Allied Democratic Forces Rebels on June 16th - 2023