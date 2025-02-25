Rwenzori glaciers melt as temperatures keep rising

Kasese district has become one of the most affected areas in Uganda when it comes to the devastating impacts of climate change. Over the past decade, the region has experienced an alarming rise in the frequency and intensity of disasters such as flooding, mudslides, and landslides. These calamities have led to loss of life, displacement of communities, and destruction of property and critical infrastructure. Today, we examine the human toll of these floods in Kasese and explore ongoing interventions aimed at helping communities build resilience against these recurring disasters.