Rwenzori diocese is leading this year’s Anglican martyrs’ day prayers

Rwenzori cluster of the Church of Uganda is leading this year’s Martyrs Day celebration on 3rd June 2024. The annual event will take place at the Anglican Martyrs site in Namugongo, Wakiso district. The cluster is made up of six dioceses and all of them have been working together to ensure that the Martyrs Day commemoration event is a success. In this first part of our four series on Martyrs’ Day, DANIEL KIBET takes us through the history of the Rwenzori cluster and how it has evolved over the years.