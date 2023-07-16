RUTO VS RAILA: Anxiety in Kenya as Azimio pledges more protests

Kenyan President, William Ruto, has warned Opposition leader Raila Odinga against spearheading another round of protests this forthcoming week, as the move could attract serious government intervention. Odinga-led demonstrations returned on Wednesday this week and were significant in the capital Nairobi, although thousands protested in a few other Kenyan towns. Kenyans protested the high cost of living in their country. The Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has vowed to lead protests again this forthcoming week but the Kenyan Government has warned this will not be tolerated.