RUSHED HERE TO DIE: The pain & anguish of expectant mothers

A campaign recently hosted on twitter under the hashtag Uganda Health Exhibition, continues to gain traction as part of a combustible debate into the health sector. From pictures of the ailing infrastructures to heart-wrenching anecdotes of negligence and resilience of health workers in harsh conditions, this campaign has awoken the public consciousness towards service delivery. At Tororo General Hospital the situation underpins the grim situation portrayed in the campaign. Expectant mothers continue to die as a result of acts of negligence as husbands have been turned away to find money to provide a bribe to be able to obtain medical care.