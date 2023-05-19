Ruling party to address lessons learnt from 2021 elections

The National Resistance Movement Mobilization wing will start a countrywide exercise next week focusing on some of the issues that led to the party’s poor performance in the 2021 general election. Rosemary Sseninde the Director of mobilization at the NRM Secretariat said that some of the issues that stood out in Buganda are land wrangles. For Busoga, the major problem is the exploitation of sugarcane farmers by some of the factories in their area.