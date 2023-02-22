Rukungiri residents call for more government action against homosexuality

Opinion leaders and locals in Rukungiri District are urging the Executive to re-introduce the Sexual Offences Bill in order to deal with the threat of homosexuality, especially in schools across the country. The residents expressed their concerns during a public accountability gathering, commonly known as Baraza, organized by the Office of the Prime Minister, in Rukungiri District. Jennipher Namuyangu Kacha, the State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs, presided over the event.