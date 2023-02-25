Rukungiri district leaders struggle to recover borrowed funds

Rukungiri District Leaders say they are struggling to recover funds received as grants from the government through the ministry of gender, labour and social development after some of the beneficiaries fled for greener pastures and are now untraceable. According to Hilda Nasaazi, the Rukungiri Principal Community Development Officer, most of the defaulters. She says many of them went to Kampala, others to Arab Countries after securing the money through Youth livelihood programs and Emyooga, which has barred others from benefiting from the same. The state minister for Bunyoro Affairs Jenipher Namuyangu Kacha, who was in the area to assess the performance of these funding programmes, tasked Rukungiri leaders to sensitize the public before disbursing such monies to them.