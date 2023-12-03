Rukiga leaders want sign language interpreters

Ministries will from Monday start providing accountability of how they have performed in their implementation of the national manifesto ahead of the end of the financial year 2020/21. Dubbed the manifesto week, it will give a broader picture of whether the five-year term of office met the expectations set at the beginning of the term of office in 2016. Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, who launched the manifesto last week says the government was left with only five percent to achieve all that was planned.