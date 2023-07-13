Rubanda district threatens blacklisting of Non-Compliant NGOs

Rubanda Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) ERIC SSEWANDIGI has threatened to blacklist the operations of about 40 non-governmental organizations for non-compliance with regulations, terms and conditions. The RDC called them briefcase NGOs that get funds under the guise of operating through the district. The revelation came during the engagement meeting with citizens and local leaders in the Rubanda district organized by Twaweza and Literacy Action and Development Agency (LADA) whose focus was to train the community as change agents.