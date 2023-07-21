Rotary to aid school for visually impaired learners

The Rotary Club of Buziga has partnered with the government to promote basic education and literacy in the country. According to the Club's President Francis Tumusiime, the project will start with the construction of a girls' dormitory for 55 visually impaired students of the Centre for Visually impaired children in Buwuma. Tumusiime points out the need to ensure that no school-going child in the country is denied access to education. He spoke during his installation ceremony at the Rotary Club on Thursday.