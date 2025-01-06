Rotary International President Stephanie Urchick begins African Magic Tour 2025

Rotary International President Stephanie Urchick has officially arrived in Uganda to kick off her highly anticipated African Magic Tour 2025. This monumental visit will span five African nations, showcasing Rotary’s significant contributions to sustainable development, fellowship, and service across the continent.





A Historic Tour with Purpose

The African Magic Tour 2025 highlights Rotary’s unwavering commitment to fostering positive change and strengthening communities. President Urchick’s journey aligns with the 2024-2025 Rotary International Theme, "The Magic of Rotary," celebrating the organization’s transformative work in peacebuilding, education, healthcare, and community development.

Uganda: The First Stop

President Urchick’s tour begins in Uganda, a country where Rotary has played a pivotal role in addressing critical issues such as access to clean water, maternal health, and youth empowerment. During her stay, she will engage with Rotarians, community leaders, and beneficiaries of various Rotary-supported projects. Her visit also coincides with the highly publicized @apconcert, an event underscoring the importance of peace initiatives—a cornerstone of Rotary’s mission.

Expanding Impact Across Africa

Following Uganda, President Urchick will visit Kenya, Senegal, Tunisia, and Egypt. Each country represents a unique opportunity to celebrate Rotary’s accomplishments while fostering partnerships to tackle ongoing challenges. Her tour will include project site visits, discussions with local leaders, and moments of recognition for Rotarians driving impactful change.





Global Leadership and Fellowship

This tour underscores President Urchick’s dedication to connecting with Rotarians on the ground, reinforcing the global solidarity that defines Rotary’s mission. As she travels from Africa back to Rotary Headquarters in Evanston, USA, on January 27, 2025, her journey will serve as a testament to the enduring “magic” of Rotary’s work worldwide.







