Rotary Cancer Run raises funds for Cancer ward expansion

The much anticipated Rotary Cancer run took place today. In Kampala, the race started and ended at Kololo Grounds. The race aims to raise 2bn shillings as the fight against Cancer is taken to Nsabya hospital to complete the bunker at the cancer ward. In Lira, various Rotary members took part and raised 6m shillings to contribute to the larger pool.