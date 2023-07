Rotarians resolve to refurbish schools in Makindye

Rotarians at Kansanga have resolved to improve school infrastructure by prioritising the education sector in the Makindye division through construction of classroom blocks in underprivileged schools. This follows concerns that several schools in this jurisdiction lack sufficient classrooms to accommodate the learners, some of whom are forced to sit on the floor. The resolution came to light during the installation of their 4th Club president.