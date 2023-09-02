Rotarians empower 80 youths in uplifting the boy child Initiative

Over 80 youths participated in the transformative talk that was organized by the Rotary Club of Bukoto under the Rotary initiative of uplifting the boy child. This is after realizing that the continued exclusion of the boy child in the gender equality campaign has led to a population at crossroads grappling with; crime, low self-esteem, violence, widespread alcoholism, drug abuse, and increased school dropout. The five-year plan project is set to among others enable the boy child's education and other technical skills in cookery, and electrical installation among others.