Rosemary Abbo: From market vendor to graduate

It is a common saying among graduates these days that not securing an office job at the end of formal studies is not the end of the world. Today, we bring you the story of Rosemary Abbo, who, after completing a bachelor's degree in Social Sciences, ended up selling food in a market in Gayaza. As Patrick Ssenyondo reports, Abbo was married at the age of 15 after her P7 but found the courage to return to school after birthing four children. Hers has been a journey of resilience.