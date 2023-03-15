Robert Obara Nahama iii installed as new leader of Bugwe kingdom

In the wake of the death of the Omwenengo Wa Bugwe kingdom, a new king has been installed, ahead of the return of the body of the cultural leader from India. His Royal Highness Robert Obara Nahama the 3rd was installed as the new king of the Bugwe kingdom at a function held at Busumba in the Dabani sub-county in the Busia district. The Bugwe kingdom operates a hereditary system of administration. Philip Wanyama Nahama the second died last week in a hospital in India where he was being treated for the cancer of the blood.