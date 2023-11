Robert Kyagulanyi reiterates call for government response

The National Unity Platform party leader, Robert Kyagulanyi has re-stated his organisation's call to government to explain its 18 missing party supporters. The call came as the party leadership met at the headquarters, a week into a boycott of plenary sittings by opposition MPs over the government's failure to explain the whereabouts of the members, some of whom were arrested as far back as 2019.