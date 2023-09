Robert Kayagulanyi takes his message to Kabale

The leader of the National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi has warned people who go to his gatherings with the intention of causing chaos. Kyagulanyi says he is aware that their plans are to make security agents blame the chaos on his supporters and consequently stop his nationwide political mobilization tours. He spent Thursday in Kabale Municipality where he had to maneuver through roadblocks mounted by the police.