Road Works Saga: Judiciary caught up in case allocation fight

The handling of a legal dispute involving a Chinese Construction firm and a consultant over an award of billions of shillings at the High Court has kicked off a storm in the Judiciary. It is strange that the dispute, which was determined by the Supreme Court in favour of the consultant was reheard and determined at the High Court. The consultant Justus Kyabahwa is now protesting the case's re-allocation to the Principal Justice, Flavian Zeija, which he says is unjust and unfair. However, the Judiciary spokesperson, James Karemani says the Principal Judge can be re-allocated a file under the supervisory powers he enjoys under the Constitution.