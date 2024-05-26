Road safety guidelines issued for school commutes

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

In anticipation of the upcoming return to school for the second term, the Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety, led by SP Kananura Michael, has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines aimed at enhancing road safety for students across the country.



With the paramount objective of safeguarding the well-being of students, teachers, parents, and all other road users, the Directorate emphasizes the critical importance of adhering to these guidelines during school commute hours.



The guidelines encompass various aspects of road safety, including the observance of road rules, the avoidance of distractions, and the enforcement of safety measures specifically tailored for children. Notable points include the requirement for children under 12 to be accompanied by adults on motorcycles and the mandatory use of helmets for both riders and children.



Furthermore, the Directorate underscores the need for responsible behavior among drivers, urging them to avoid overloading vehicles and to refrain from actions that may compromise safe driving practices.



In addition to highlighting safety measures, the guidelines also emphasize the importance of making informed transportation choices. Parents and children are advised to use recognized taxi and motorcycle stages and to exercise caution when boarding vehicles to mitigate potential risks.



SP Kananura Michael emphasizes the collective responsibility in ensuring road safety, calling upon all stakeholders to actively contribute to creating a safe environment for students during their daily commute.

