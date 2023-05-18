Road Rehabilitation takes priority amid Budget Cuts, says Ministry

The Ministry of Works and Transport says the priority in the next financial year will be on the rehabilitation of district roads, security roads, and city and tourism roads. The State Minister for Works, Musa Ecweru, revealed that budget cuts and accumulating debt at the Uganda National Roads Authority have affected their plans for road projects. Hon. Ecweru presented a report for the Ministry of Works and Transport in implementing the NRM manifesto 2021-2026.