River Semuliki bursts its banks, worries residents

Local leaders in Ntoroko district are concerned that the river Semuliki continues to break its banks causing chaos to the population. They are asking for the government to provide funds so that environmental authorities can put up measures to deal with the situation. Government in 2018 contracted Natural Resource Defense Initiative (NRDI) to restore and protect River Semuliki but the project, which ended last year left gaps that local leaders say need urgent attention.