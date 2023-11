River Kafu Bridge damage sparks ultimatum from Hoima security

The Hoima District Security Committee has issued an ultimatum to the Uganda National Roads Authority, demanding the prompt rectification of the damaged River Kafu Bridge. Failure to address the issue may lead to the committee blocking public access. Two weeks ago, River Kafu burst its banks, causing damage to the Hoima-Kampala road that connects Hoima and Kyankwanzi districts.