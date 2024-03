Rise of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba | Panorama

The Commander-in-Chief appointed his son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as the Chief of Defence Forces on Friday, barely a month after a series of changes gave the head of the army the widest powers in the post-liberation war era. What does the appointment of his son, who also holds the amorphous role of Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, mean in the succession debate?