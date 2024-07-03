Rise of competitive school politics: Impact on students
In the past, school prefects were appointed by their teachers following a rigorous identification process. However, over the years, more learners have sought equal access through an open competitive electoral process, giving rise to competitive politics in schools.
Students campaign using fancy vehicles and inject a lot of money to secure these leadership slots, among other things. But the question remains: How will this modus operandi eventually affect our learners?