Retired UPDF officer among four arrested for cattle theft in Hoima

Police in Hoima are holding four people including a retired UPDF officer on cattle theft charges. This follows an Operation mounted by District Police Commander Jackson Bogere. The suspects were picked up as they slaughtered stolen cows in a bush. Two vehicles that they were using to Transport the meat were also impounded. The suspects also had a UPDF Uniform, a toy pistol, a panga, a knife, sticks, a hoe, and ropes among other objects. They are currently being detained at Hoima CPS in Kitoba Sub-County.