Retired diplomats call for diplomacy training institute in Uganda

Retired foreign service officials urge the government to establish a diplomacy training institute for ambassadors and foreign service officers. They emphasize the need for enhanced diplomacy etiquette, citing instances of diplomats lacking proper training before deployment. Bernadette Olowo, former Ugandan Ambassador to Germany and the Vatican, emphasizes the importance of training new ambassadors prior to their assignments. This proposal was made during the launch of the Association of Uganda Retired Foreign Service Officers.