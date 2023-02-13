Retelling what the parliamentary select committee discovered about the NSSF probe

Those tasked with overseeing the National Social Security Fund operations may have entered another phase of tension, despite the end of the public hearings by the Select Committee of Parliament into the alleged mismanagement of the fund. The committee retreated on Sunday to write the report on the findings of the inquiry that had the two ministers responsible for the Fund interrogated, the board, and the management. As Jackson Onyango reports, the legislators were concerned at the obscured role of the minister and that of the board, in how investment decisions are executed.