Resource constraints impacting Primary Leaving Examinations in Uganda

The conduct of the Primary Leaving Examinations has become a pressing issue as resource constraints increasingly burden both the Uganda National Examinations Board and districts. However, the Executive Director of UNEB, Dan Odongo says conducting examinations is a joint responsibility of UNEB and local governments. Odongo says local governments have been struggling to allocate the the required resources to facilitate the exercise leaving the burden to UNEB and its network of school inspectors.