Residents want abattoir closed over health risk

Health authorities in Mbale City have called for the immediate closure of an abattoir in Masada Ward over concerns that it is putting people’s lives at risk. Following their inspection of this abattoir, it was found that the site contained 5 years’ worth of waste, absence of toilets as well as running water to keep the place clean. To make matters worse, the dirty water from the abattoir is now flowing directly into the locals’ homes which has further put them at the risk of hygiene-related diseases. Currently, health officials are investigating a suspected cholera outbreak that has claimed two people and 8 cases are still suspected.