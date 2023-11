Residents urge swift action to repair damaged Kafu bridge

Residents from Hoima and Kyankwanzi are urging the Ministry of Works and the Uganda National Roads Authority to urgently intervene and repair the damaged section of the road at Kafu bridge. This plea comes after the river separating Hoima and Kyankwanzi district flooded. Over the past four days, motorists have resorted to using alternative routes such as the Hoima-Masindi-Kampala Road and the Hoima-Kisiita-Ntwetwe-Kyankwanzi Road.